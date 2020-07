Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Six month or longer lease is preferred. Fabulous Lake Allatoona house for rent fully furnished. Breathtaking views of theLake and easy access to the water and the boat dock (there are two slips , but one is shared with the neighbor). Theinterior features vaulted ceilings, windows to the ceiling with automated blinds and views of the lake, open kitchen withstainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, walk-in laundry room, pantry, stone fireplace, and master bedroom onthe main.