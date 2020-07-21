All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 5506 Arrowhead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
5506 Arrowhead Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

5506 Arrowhead Drive

5506 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5506 Arrowhead Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Ranch in Acworth Off Hwy 92! - This split-level, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch is situated on a wooded lot. It features a spacious family room with a fireplace and built-in bookcases, a separate living/dining room and an eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and black/stainless appliances. The master has a large closet, bath with a shower and an exterior door leading out to its own deck. The basement has a large room with a fireplace that can be used as an office, playroom or game room. This house has lots of storage space, including 2 sheds in the backyard. There is a large, screened porch and level, fenced back yard. Call today to see this lovely home - 770-622-5657!

(RLNE2437036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
5506 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 5506 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
No, 5506 Arrowhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 5506 Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 5506 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Arrowhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Arrowhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Arrowhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College