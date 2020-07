Amenities

Amazing open floorplan, hardwoods in the master bedroom, foyer, dining rm, hall, kitchen & fam rm, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and, breakfast room. Large master bath w/double vanity, sep shower/garden tub, large w/I closet, open formal dining rm, wide hallways, patio overlooking large level fenced in private yard will become your favorite spot in the house. A new water heater in 2019. This is a beautiful home and well maintained