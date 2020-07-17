214 Ellis Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Brand new end unit townhome ready by 5/15/2020! Upgrades everywhere and a great view from your private back yard and patio. Excellent location less than 2 minutes to I-575 at Hwt 92 and the Peach Pass entrance less than one mile south on I-575! Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and outdoor activities. Just 3 miles from Downtown Woodstock. Steps to Woodstock Square Shopping Center with Target, Kohl’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club and more. Woofstock Dog park just 2 miles away. Access to the 60+-mile Greenprints Trail System. From the neighborhood web site: Stroll to a local eatery or prep a feast for friends in your new gourmet kitchen. Play with your pup at Woofstock Dog Park or window shop in downtown Woodstock. Hike the Greenprints Trail or lounge by the pool – the list goes on and on. From great schools and a historic downtown area to a myriad of recreational, dining and shopping destinations, Aldyn is truly at the heart of Woodstock. Fashionistas will love its proximity to the Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta while outdoor enthusiasts can explore the waters of Lake Allatoona or the trails at Olde Rope Mill Park. I-575 and GA-92 offer easy commutes to Atlanta, Alpharetta and Marietta.