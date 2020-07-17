All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

214 Ellis Lane

214 Ellis Ln · (678) 494-0644
Location

214 Ellis Ln, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1974 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Brand new end unit townhome ready by 5/15/2020! Upgrades everywhere and a great view from your private back yard and patio. Excellent location less than 2 minutes to I-575 at Hwt 92 and the Peach Pass entrance less than one mile south on I-575! Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and outdoor activities. Just 3 miles from Downtown Woodstock. Steps to Woodstock Square Shopping Center with Target, Kohl’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club and more. Woofstock Dog park just 2 miles away. Access to the 60+-mile Greenprints Trail System. From the neighborhood web site: Stroll to a local eatery or prep a feast for friends in your new gourmet kitchen. Play with your pup at Woofstock Dog Park or window shop in downtown Woodstock. Hike the Greenprints Trail or lounge by the pool – the list goes on and on. From great schools and a historic downtown area to a myriad of recreational, dining and shopping destinations, Aldyn is truly at the heart of Woodstock. Fashionistas will love its proximity to the Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta while outdoor enthusiasts can explore the waters of Lake Allatoona or the trails at Olde Rope Mill Park. I-575 and GA-92 offer easy commutes to Atlanta, Alpharetta and Marietta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Ellis Lane have any available units?
214 Ellis Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Ellis Lane have?
Some of 214 Ellis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Ellis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 Ellis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Ellis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Ellis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 214 Ellis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 214 Ellis Lane offers parking.
Does 214 Ellis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Ellis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Ellis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 214 Ellis Lane has a pool.
Does 214 Ellis Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 Ellis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Ellis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Ellis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Ellis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Ellis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
