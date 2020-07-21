All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 168 Laurel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
168 Laurel Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

168 Laurel Way

168 Laurel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

168 Laurel Way, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Large 4 bedroom home in Laurel Brooke, a swim/tennis community, in Cherokee County. Excellent schools. Easy access to Roswell, Milton, & Alpharetta. Kitchen features island and breakfast bar. Kitchen open to breakfast area. Family Room w/ fireplace and bookshelves. Large master suite with separate shower and soaking tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large back deck overlooking level backyard with putting green! New interior paint, carpet,microwave, sink faucet, and hardwood floors just refinished. Color palette is new and updated, clean, fresh and modern.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Laurel Way have any available units?
168 Laurel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 168 Laurel Way have?
Some of 168 Laurel Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Laurel Way currently offering any rent specials?
168 Laurel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Laurel Way pet-friendly?
No, 168 Laurel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 168 Laurel Way offer parking?
Yes, 168 Laurel Way offers parking.
Does 168 Laurel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Laurel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Laurel Way have a pool?
Yes, 168 Laurel Way has a pool.
Does 168 Laurel Way have accessible units?
No, 168 Laurel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Laurel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Laurel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Laurel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Laurel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College