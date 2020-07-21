168 Laurel Way

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage tennis court

Large 4 bedroom home in Laurel Brooke, a swim/tennis community, in Cherokee County. Excellent schools. Easy access to Roswell, Milton, & Alpharetta. Kitchen features island and breakfast bar. Kitchen open to breakfast area. Family Room w/ fireplace and bookshelves. Large master suite with separate shower and soaking tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large back deck overlooking level backyard with putting green! New interior paint, carpet,microwave, sink faucet, and hardwood floors just refinished. Color palette is new and updated, clean, fresh and modern.