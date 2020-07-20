All apartments in Cherokee County
Cherokee County, GA
150 Bellehaven Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

150 Bellehaven Drive

150 Bellehaven Dr · No Longer Available
Location

150 Bellehaven Dr, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Adults over the age of 18 must complete an application and be on the lease. Only HIGHLY qualified tenants will be accepted. Enjoy low maintenance living at its finest in sought after Woodstock! Quick, easy access to 400 and 75. Convenient to shopping, dining, parks, hospital, Lake Allatoona. Show like new! You'll love the beautiful hardwood floors and the incredible open layout. Entertainer's white island kitchen with all the bells and whistles opens up to fireside family room. Escape to a master retreat to envy with huge walk in closet. Luxurious ensuite has

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have any available units?
150 Bellehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 150 Bellehaven Drive have?
Some of 150 Bellehaven Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Bellehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Bellehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Bellehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Bellehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Bellehaven Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Bellehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Bellehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Bellehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Bellehaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Bellehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Bellehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
