Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

Lease this Beautiful Brand New Townhome in Woodstock Now - Beautiful, all new townhome just minutes from Lake Allatoona. Spacious living with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Stainless appliances and granite countertops. Covered patio right off back door. A must see! Community playground and fenced dog park practically in your backyard. Hurry and reserve you brand new home today!



(RLNE3953763)