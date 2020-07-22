All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 120 Indian Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
120 Indian Ridge Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

120 Indian Ridge Court

120 Indian Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

120 Indian Ridge Ct, Cherokee County, GA 30183

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COME VIEW THIS BEAUTY***3 Bedroom * 2 Bathrooms* LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS - The view of Lake Arrowhead & mountains are spectacular in this contemporary & yet rustic mountain home. Imagine dream weekend get-a-ways at your own spectacular cottage home! Relax with morning coffee on full-length back deck or snuggle by the fireplace with your favorite book! Recent renovations include: kitchen, hardwood floors, maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Gated community offers boating, fishing, golf and country club setting! Don't let this beauty get away! Call Shade' now at (404) 838-1382!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3794810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have any available units?
120 Indian Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Indian Ridge Court have?
Some of 120 Indian Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Indian Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
120 Indian Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Indian Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Indian Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Indian Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College