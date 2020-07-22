120 Indian Ridge Court

Amenities

COME VIEW THIS BEAUTY***3 Bedroom * 2 Bathrooms* LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS - The view of Lake Arrowhead & mountains are spectacular in this contemporary & yet rustic mountain home. Imagine dream weekend get-a-ways at your own spectacular cottage home! Relax with morning coffee on full-length back deck or snuggle by the fireplace with your favorite book! Recent renovations include: kitchen, hardwood floors, maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Gated community offers boating, fishing, golf and country club setting! Don't let this beauty get away! Call Shade' now at (404) 838-1382!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3794810)