All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 1137 Blankets Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
1137 Blankets Creek Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1137 Blankets Creek Drive

1137 Blankets Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1137 Blankets Creek Drive, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Stunning Executive Home In Swim Tennis Community - This elegant executive home set in the highly sought-after Highland Point Swim / Tennis Community is a must see. Features include a large eat-in kitchen with, granite counter tops, huge island, and more, huge family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room, formal living room / study, separate laundry room, hardwood floors, spacious master bedroom, master bath and master closet. Huge unfinished daylight basement. Outside features a spacious deck overlooking a private backyard with a view you will have to see to believe. A Small mature dog is negotiable / no smokers please. The home is in the Sixes Elementary, Freedom Middle and Woodstock High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-575 to the Sixes Rd exit #11 and turn left. Travel 2.5 miles to Blankets Creek Dr and turn left. For more listings or to see more images of this listing, please visit us at haasproperties.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have any available units?
1137 Blankets Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have?
Some of 1137 Blankets Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Blankets Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Blankets Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Blankets Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Blankets Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Blankets Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College