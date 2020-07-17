1137 Blankets Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Stunning Executive Home In Swim Tennis Community - This elegant executive home set in the highly sought-after Highland Point Swim / Tennis Community is a must see. Features include a large eat-in kitchen with, granite counter tops, huge island, and more, huge family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room, formal living room / study, separate laundry room, hardwood floors, spacious master bedroom, master bath and master closet. Huge unfinished daylight basement. Outside features a spacious deck overlooking a private backyard with a view you will have to see to believe. A Small mature dog is negotiable / no smokers please. The home is in the Sixes Elementary, Freedom Middle and Woodstock High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-575 to the Sixes Rd exit #11 and turn left. Travel 2.5 miles to Blankets Creek Dr and turn left. For more listings or to see more images of this listing, please visit us at haasproperties.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5881028)