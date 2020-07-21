All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 1004 Crabtree Close.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
1004 Crabtree Close
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:55 PM

1004 Crabtree Close

1004 Crabtree Close · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1004 Crabtree Close, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,688 sq ft, 2 story home in Woodstock! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace and family room, also with a fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Indoor patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Crabtree Close have any available units?
1004 Crabtree Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 1004 Crabtree Close have?
Some of 1004 Crabtree Close's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Crabtree Close currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Crabtree Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Crabtree Close pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Crabtree Close is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close offer parking?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close have a pool?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close have accessible units?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Crabtree Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Crabtree Close does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College