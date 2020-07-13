Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Property:
164 Reese Way
Savannah, Ga 31419
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
$1200 per month
Highlights:
Available August 15th
End Unit
1040 Square Feet
All Electric
Amenities (Playground, Pool, Lawn Care)
Pet-Friendly
Property Description:
This spacious 2br/2ba home is located in the highly sought after Berwick community. Enjoy the convenience of being walking distance to shoppes and restaurants. This home features custom paint/wallpaper and a spacious floorplan. Call us today to set up a viewing of your next rental home!
Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply.
Contact Information:
JCW Quality Rentals
1114 Mohawk Street A1
Savannah, Ga 31419
Phone: 912-920-3150
Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: By Appointment Only--Please call!
Please Make An Appointment to View your Next Home!
Not quite what you are looking for? JCW Quality Rentals has many different properties available for you! Contact our office at 912-920-3150 for availability, or go online at www.jcwqualityrentals.com!
*Pricing is subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.
(RLNE5851491)