Chatham County, GA
164 Reese Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

164 Reese Way

164 Reese Way · (912) 920-3150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

164 Reese Way, Chatham County, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available 08/15/20 Property:
164 Reese Way
Savannah, Ga 31419
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
$1200 per month

Highlights:
Available August 15th
End Unit
1040 Square Feet
All Electric
Amenities (Playground, Pool, Lawn Care)
Pet-Friendly

Property Description:
This spacious 2br/2ba home is located in the highly sought after Berwick community. Enjoy the convenience of being walking distance to shoppes and restaurants. This home features custom paint/wallpaper and a spacious floorplan. Call us today to set up a viewing of your next rental home!

Pets welcome, breed restrictions apply.

Contact Information:
JCW Quality Rentals
1114 Mohawk Street A1
Savannah, Ga 31419
Phone: 912-920-3150
Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: By Appointment Only--Please call!
Please Make An Appointment to View your Next Home!

Not quite what you are looking for? JCW Quality Rentals has many different properties available for you! Contact our office at 912-920-3150 for availability, or go online at www.jcwqualityrentals.com!

*Pricing is subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.

(RLNE5851491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Reese Way have any available units?
164 Reese Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Reese Way have?
Some of 164 Reese Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Reese Way currently offering any rent specials?
164 Reese Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Reese Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Reese Way is pet friendly.
Does 164 Reese Way offer parking?
No, 164 Reese Way does not offer parking.
Does 164 Reese Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Reese Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Reese Way have a pool?
Yes, 164 Reese Way has a pool.
Does 164 Reese Way have accessible units?
No, 164 Reese Way does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Reese Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Reese Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Reese Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 Reese Way has units with air conditioning.
