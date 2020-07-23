/
beaufort county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
152 Apartments for rent in Beaufort County, SC
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
66 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
36 Units Available
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recieve Free Rent Until September 1st!* Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
87 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$853
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 24 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 24 at 06:33 PM
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Seaside Villas, 23 South Forest Beach Drive, Villa 336
23 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bdrm villa is located in Seaside Villas an Oceanfront complex in S. Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island. Ocean views are spectacular from this 3rd floor villa with no one above you.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dixon Village
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 Month Minimum Stay, (or stay longer)....Downtown Beaufort, SC fully furnished Cottage! Booking fee includes water/gas/electric/cable/internet/trash pick up and yard care.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Commodore Dupont St
105 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1151 sqft
105 Commodore Dupont St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 2bd 2ba house with beautiful upgrades and big screened porch in Sun City - Beautiful upgrades throughout this cul de sac home include hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances,
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Dillon Rd Apt 2512
155 Dillon Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Wonderfull 2 bedroom 2 bath villa on Hilton Head Island. Cotton Hope Villas are perfectly located on the Northern end of the island right next to the Port Royal Sound Beaches. Cozy fireplace and washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Lamotte Drive
141 Lamotte Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
965 sqft
141 Lamotte Drive Available 10/30/20 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo ~ North End of Hilton Head ~ Available October 30th ~ AiM - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in Palmetto Commons.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Townhouse Manor unit 14
14 Townhouse Manor, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
14 Townhouse Manor unit 14 Available 11/20/20 3 Bedroom - 3 Bath Townhouse in Shipyard Plantation ~ Great South End Location ~ Available November 20th ~ AiM - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 full bath Townhome in Shipyard Plantation.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Red Northern Oak Way
122 Red Northern Oak Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2012 sqft
122 Red Northern Oak Way Available 08/03/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in The Meadows at New Riverside - This 3 year old 4 bedroom 3 bath home in The Meadows at New Riverside has it all! Bright open concept living area with Luxury vinyl plank floor & 2"
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Lemoyne Ave
10 Lemoyne Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Hilton Head, SC- Coligny beach area - Property Id: 261985 Walk to beach. Renovated, tastefully furnished with all the necessary amenities including, coffee maker, pots/pans, dishes. 2 HDTV and board games.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Lakeside Dr
9 Lakeside Drive, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1875 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4BR/2BA house in Bluffton's golf cart district - Property Id: 301793 Bring your golf cart and enjoy living 5 minutes from Old Town! This 4BR/2BA house in Hidden Lakes is steps from Red Cedar Elementary and will be available on
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Hawthorne Court
17 Hawthorne Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1357 sqft
17 Hawthorne Court Available 10/01/20 17 Hawthorne Court - Old Carolina - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bluffton. Close to Bluffton Schools. Pretty golf course views from the large great room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Ceasar Place
157 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2042 sqft
157 Ceasar Place Available 08/01/20 157 Ceasar Place - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Allenwood. Stainless steel appliances, kitchen back splash, new paint throughout. Close to the Hilton Head School Complex and the Island Rec Center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
26 Raindrop Lane
26 Raindrop Lane, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1834 sqft
Furnished 3bed/2 bath with Den in Sun City! Available through December 31st! - Lovely and beautifully furnished Ibis model with wonderful lagoon views, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 full baths, Bisque southern cabinets, Silestone
