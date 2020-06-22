4515 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED with cable, wireless internet, and utilities included.

This one of a kind 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ground floor unit has it all - 2 patios, 4 separate entrances, 2 covered secure parking spaces (very close to unit), security system, 42" HD flat screen TV in living room with built in surround sound.. In Master BR KINGSIZE BED (with brand new comfortable mattress), 42" HD flat screen TV, and Large California Closet system. Second bedroom with its own 1/2 bath. High-end finishes and contemporary lighting throughout unit (MUST SEE!). All white maple hardwood flooring throughout condo and marble in master bath. Beautifully maintained gated community with wonderful amenities. Excellent location in Buckhead on Peachtree St. with dedicated traffic light at entrance. Walking distance to Marta. Property is conveniently located near: Brookhaven Marta Station,Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall, Ritz Carlton, Highway 400, I-85, I-285, Perimeter Mall, Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters, Atlanta Financial Center, Northside Hospital, St. Josephs Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, North Druid Hills, Ashford Dunwoody and Atlantas best shopping and top rated restaurants. Condominium amenities include modern two level fitness center, clubhouse & media room, 24/7 onsite security, trash pick up, waterfall / pool(directly outside dining room window), modern BBQ grills & fenced in dog area in back of development ( for pets to be able to play off leash), as well as, pet pick up stations located throughout the property.

PLEASE VISIT: WWW.PEACHTREEPLACE.ORG for info and photos of condominium property.

Contact Todd at 404-271-0571 for more info or to see the unit.