Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3758 Summer Rose Drive

3758 Summer Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3758 Summer Rose Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
tennis court
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Chamblee Dunwoody/Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management,Great location (285, 400, 85) and fenced in back yard! - Available in NOW! Fresh paint, new flooring and carpet! Chamblee Dunwoody home is located in the Rose Wood Subdivision and offers quick and easy access to I285, ,I400 and I85. Central Atlanta Location and less than 15 min to downtown!! Features a formal dining room tons of natural light. The two story great room is open to kitchen and breakfast eating area. Kitchen appliances are included.-The kitchen has ample cabinet storage and natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and Master bath features double vanities and separate garden tub. Two Car Garage. Fenced Backyard. HOA community, Tennis Available.

Schools: Huntley Hills, Chamblee and Chamblee. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta homeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2913057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have any available units?
3758 Summer Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have?
Some of 3758 Summer Rose Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 Summer Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3758 Summer Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 Summer Rose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 Summer Rose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3758 Summer Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 Summer Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 3758 Summer Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 3758 Summer Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3758 Summer Rose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3758 Summer Rose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3758 Summer Rose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
