3758 Summer Rose Drive

Chamblee Dunwoody/Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management,Great location (285, 400, 85) and fenced in back yard! - Available in NOW! Fresh paint, new flooring and carpet! Chamblee Dunwoody home is located in the Rose Wood Subdivision and offers quick and easy access to I285, ,I400 and I85. Central Atlanta Location and less than 15 min to downtown!! Features a formal dining room tons of natural light. The two story great room is open to kitchen and breakfast eating area. Kitchen appliances are included.-The kitchen has ample cabinet storage and natural light. All bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and Master bath features double vanities and separate garden tub. Two Car Garage. Fenced Backyard. HOA community, Tennis Available.



Schools: Huntley Hills, Chamblee and Chamblee. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



