3680 admiral Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

What a price for a spacious 1st floor with 1-car garage separate entry in desirable Chamblee! Owner is living on the 2nd floor with separate entry. Must see inside to appreciate it. It has been renovated with 1 BR 1 BA, huge living room, HUGE newly updated kitchen with granite counter top & SS appliances in sought after Huntley Hills subdivision. The booming Chamblee is near Buckhead, Brookhaven & Dunwoody with choice restaurants & shopping. Easy access to I-285, I-85, Marta train station, CDC & Mercer University, etc.