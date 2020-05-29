All apartments in Chamblee
3680 admiral Drive
3680 admiral Drive

3680 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3680 Admiral Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a price for a spacious 1st floor with 1-car garage separate entry in desirable Chamblee! Owner is living on the 2nd floor with separate entry. Must see inside to appreciate it. It has been renovated with 1 BR 1 BA, huge living room, HUGE newly updated kitchen with granite counter top & SS appliances in sought after Huntley Hills subdivision. The booming Chamblee is near Buckhead, Brookhaven & Dunwoody with choice restaurants & shopping. Easy access to I-285, I-85, Marta train station, CDC & Mercer University, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 admiral Drive have any available units?
3680 admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3680 admiral Drive have?
Some of 3680 admiral Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3680 admiral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 admiral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3680 admiral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3680 admiral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3680 admiral Drive offers parking.
Does 3680 admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 3680 admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3680 admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 3680 admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3680 admiral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 admiral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3680 admiral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
