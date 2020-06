Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed room, 1.5 bath ranch home in desirable Chamblee. Close to schools, shopping and I-85. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Large kitchen opens into the dining area. Huge living room with lots of natural light. Master bedroom features private half bathroom. 4 piece hall bath for 2 secondary rooms. Outside features huge back deck, fenced in yard and beautiful hydrangeas. 1 car carport with storage room. Pets allowed with approval from owner.