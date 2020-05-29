All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

2482 Woodside Way

2482 Woodside Way · No Longer Available
Location

2482 Woodside Way, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful three-bedroom, two bath brick ranch-style home conveniently located with quick access to I-85. This updated home features beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout. The living room boasts large windows providing abundant natural light and ceiling fan. Enjoy cooking meals in this newly refreshed kitchen featuring granite countertops, white, Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and decorative floating shelving enjoining a ceramic tile dining space with French doors that open to the backyard. This home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom en suite and walk-in closet. The bath offers a shower/tub combination with ceramic tile surround, a large vanity and ceramic tile floor. Additional features of this home include a large patio with grilling area, fenced-in backyard, a covered front porch, two-vehicle carport, and a utility closet with washer and dryer connections.Available for immediate occupancy. One dog up to thirty-five pounds negotiable with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2482 Woodside Way have any available units?
2482 Woodside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2482 Woodside Way have?
Some of 2482 Woodside Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2482 Woodside Way currently offering any rent specials?
2482 Woodside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2482 Woodside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2482 Woodside Way is pet friendly.
Does 2482 Woodside Way offer parking?
Yes, 2482 Woodside Way offers parking.
Does 2482 Woodside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2482 Woodside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2482 Woodside Way have a pool?
No, 2482 Woodside Way does not have a pool.
Does 2482 Woodside Way have accessible units?
No, 2482 Woodside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2482 Woodside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2482 Woodside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2482 Woodside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2482 Woodside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

