2482 Woodside Way

Beautiful three-bedroom, two bath brick ranch-style home conveniently located with quick access to I-85. This updated home features beautiful hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout. The living room boasts large windows providing abundant natural light and ceiling fan. Enjoy cooking meals in this newly refreshed kitchen featuring granite countertops, white, Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, and decorative floating shelving enjoining a ceramic tile dining space with French doors that open to the backyard. This home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom en suite and walk-in closet. The bath offers a shower/tub combination with ceramic tile surround, a large vanity and ceramic tile floor. Additional features of this home include a large patio with grilling area, fenced-in backyard, a covered front porch, two-vehicle carport, and a utility closet with washer and dryer connections.Available for immediate occupancy. One dog up to thirty-five pounds negotiable with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats!