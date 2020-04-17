Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, Recently renovated home in desirable Chamblee city limits! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/952393



Charming, Recently renovated home in desirable Chamblee city limits. Situated on a quiet hillside in cul de sac of quaint neighborhood with convenient access to the city of Atlanta. Wonderful oversized deck off main level for entertaining, private backyard, open concept living/kitchen area. New master bath with ample storage spacious basement hosts full kitchen open to living, large bedroom with fireplace, full bath, private entrance. The owner is open to this being Airbnb.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



NO Section 8



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2167 Capehart Pl NE is currently being rented for $2350/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE5028155)