Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2167 Capehart Pl NE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2167 Capehart Pl NE

2167 Capehart Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Chamblee
Dresden East
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2167 Capehart Place Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, Recently renovated home in desirable Chamblee city limits! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/952393

Charming, Recently renovated home in desirable Chamblee city limits. Situated on a quiet hillside in cul de sac of quaint neighborhood with convenient access to the city of Atlanta. Wonderful oversized deck off main level for entertaining, private backyard, open concept living/kitchen area. New master bath with ample storage spacious basement hosts full kitchen open to living, large bedroom with fireplace, full bath, private entrance. The owner is open to this being Airbnb.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2167 Capehart Pl NE is currently being rented for $2350/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5028155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have any available units?
2167 Capehart Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have?
Some of 2167 Capehart Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 Capehart Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2167 Capehart Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 Capehart Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2167 Capehart Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE offer parking?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2167 Capehart Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2167 Capehart Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
