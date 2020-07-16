Apartment List
/
GA
/
cartersville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cartersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
$
26 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
22 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2508 sqft
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1742 Windchime Ct
1742 Windchime Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1688 sqft
1742 Windchime Ct Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Ranch on a Basement / Harrison HS District! - Raised ranch in quiet established family friendly neighborhood of Emerald Oaks.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5991 Downington Point NW
5991 Downington Point Northwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3982 sqft
Beautiful Executive Rental! Move in condition! Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout! Master suite on the main level w/private office/nursery/sitting room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4185 MANGROVE Terrace NW
4185 Mangrove Terrace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,WELL CARED FOR HOME , SPLIT LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, INTERIOR HAS LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM ,DINING ROOM , KITCHEN AND LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM/DEN/OFICE.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2616 sqft
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5874 Brookstone Walk NW
5874 Brookstone Walk Northwest, Cobb County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
5368 sqft
Amazing home in sought after Brookstone CC and Harrison High School! Deck overlooks the 11th fairway. Home features 2-story entrance w/hardwood floors. Chef's kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances and walk-in pantry.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Shaw Drive
309 Shaw Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2190 sqft
Step inside this beautiful home located in a top notch school district- Etowah High, E.T. Booth Middle & Clark Creek Elementary. Hardwood flooring throughout main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cartersville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cartersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cartersville 1 BedroomsCartersville 2 BedroomsCartersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCartersville 3 Bedrooms
Cartersville Apartments with BalconiesCartersville Apartments with GaragesCartersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCartersville Apartments with Parking
Cartersville Apartments with PoolsCartersville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCartersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College