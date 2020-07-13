/
apartments with pool
34 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with pool
8 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
25 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
2 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville
1 Unit Available
26 Samuel Way NW
26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shephard Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
6302 Howell Cobb Court
6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
9062 sqft
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan.
1 Unit Available
269 Hunt Creek Drive
269 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2584 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
6 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
5 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1056 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
21 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.
1 Unit Available
7015 Galts Ferry Road
7015 Galts Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1493 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4367 Mitchell Hill Drive
4367 Mitchell Hill Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1214 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6137 Windflower Drive
6137 Windflower Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
2891 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
450 Amsterdam Way
450 Amsterdam Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
269 Maxton Ave
269 Maxton Avenue, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1889 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas. This 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
135 Westin Way
135 Westin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.
1 Unit Available
628 Oakside Place
628 Oakside Pl, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1552 sqft
~ Beautiful Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath- Sought After Location~ - Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome. Don't miss out. Nice neutral colors thru-out. Big open floorplan and living room. Rear private patio, backs up to woods.
1 Unit Available
5991 Downington Point NW
5991 Downington Point Northwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3982 sqft
Beautiful Executive Rental! Move in condition! Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout! Master suite on the main level w/private office/nursery/sitting room.
