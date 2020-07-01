Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA with garage

Cartersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1366 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3791 Seasons Dr NW
3791 Seasons Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2325 sqft
3791 Seasons Dr NW Acworth, GA 30101 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.5 Experience gracious living in this beautiful modern home. Huge lot, open floor plan and stately architectural features. The front room is perfect for a home office or music room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Last updated July 1 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
135 Westin Way
135 Westin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
247 Stevenson Trail
247 Stevensons Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1394 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,132 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT WATER HEATER, UPDATED FIXTURES! Has an open

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 07/17/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
65 Crestwood Drive
65 Crestwood Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
GORGEOUS CAPE COD WITH WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH. JUST OVER AN ACRE SIZE LOT WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD. WARM KITCHEN WITH ISLAND WORK SPACE, BAYED DINING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Clubside Lane
3459 Clubside Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2111 sqft
Great split level home ready for immediate occupancy! Lower level features massive unfinished bonus room. Over sized garage on cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
5553 Wood Vale Court
5553 Wood Vale Court, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3302 sqft
Fabulous West Cobb Rental In Highly Sought-After Harrison High District! Great Style With Exposed Beams In Vaulted Family Room, Open Shelves, High Ceilings, Double-Sided Fireplace (gas logs) Open To Large Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets, Walk-In

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2060 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
450 Darter Drive NW
450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2519 sqft
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
214 Ellis Lane
214 Ellis Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1084 sqft
Brand new end unit townhome ready by 5/15/2020! Upgrades everywhere and a great view from your private back yard and patio.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
215 Kiowa Ct
215 Kiowa Court Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
46 Ivey Cottage Loop
46 Ivey Cottage Loop, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1906 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,906 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
City Guide for Cartersville, GA

Cartersville is home to the second largest art museum in Georgia Booth Western Art Museum. So yes, there are plenty of coffee shops in Cartersville.

Northwest of Atlanta is the small town called Cartersville one of the quaintest and most charming little towns in Georgia. Cartersville was established in the 1850s and it sits in the beautiful rolling hills of northern Georgia. Cartersville offers an idyllic country life if you are looking to live somewhere sleepy and quiet its truly a country town, and its right nearby Red Top Mountain State Park and Lodge and Allatoona Lake. But it also is close enough to Atlanta that its sleepiness is escapable if youre in need of some entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cartersville, GA

Cartersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

