pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
25 Units Available
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1403 sqft
Experience the comforts of design and convenience in our property features. Explore the natural setting and the elements that invite you to make this your new home. See what Avonlea Highlands has to offer you!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1410 Bentwater Drive
1410 Bentwater Drive, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3784 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 River Oaks Dr SW
12 River Oaks Drive Southwest, Euharlee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2400 sqft
12 River Oaks Dr SW Available 07/15/20 2-Acre River front Home in Cartersville - To virtually walk the property click - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QHMrBSoJKi2 - Beautiful river front house with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shephard Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Lincolnwood Lane
539 Lincolnwood Trail, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
539 Lincolnwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2-story home in coveted Bentwater - Large 2-story home with basement in coveted Bentwater development. Access to all amenities in the Bentwater community plus an amazing home.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
106 Howard Avenue
106 Howard Boulevard, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1215 sqft
This two-story home, located in Cassville Commons, has approximately 1215 sf of modern living space. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Eat-in area in kitchen along with an island. Dark cherry cabinets. Great amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
269 Hunt Creek Drive
269 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2584 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1056 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
21 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7015 Galts Ferry Road
7015 Galts Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1493 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
214 Ellis Lane
214 Ellis Ln, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1084 sqft
Brand new end unit townhome ready by 5/15/2020! Upgrades everywhere and a great view from your private back yard and patio.
Last updated March 5 at 05:11am
1 Unit Available
128 Kades Cove Drive
128 Kades Cove Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Birchfield Way
105 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2658 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,600 sf home is located in Dallas, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4312 Brandy Ann Court
4312 Brandy Ann Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1712 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4522 Lake Park Drive
4522 Lake Park Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1359 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
