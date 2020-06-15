All apartments in Canton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

204 Oconee Way

204 Oconee Way · (770) 592-9699 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA 30114
Holly Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Oconee Way · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community. Excellent Location, Close to I-575, Publix Super Market and Dining Options! Call 770-592-9699 ext.104 for viewing instructions. Home is being painted, so it is not available to view until that is complete. Application fee $75 per occupant over age 18. Apply at www.austinpatrick.com. Directions: 575N to Exit 14, turn left on Marietta Highway. Turn left on Prominence Parkway. Continue to left at entrance of Enclave at Holly Mill. Right on 2nd Oconee Way. Home on right.

(RLNE2797491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Oconee Way have any available units?
204 Oconee Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Oconee Way have?
Some of 204 Oconee Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Oconee Way currently offering any rent specials?
204 Oconee Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Oconee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Oconee Way is pet friendly.
Does 204 Oconee Way offer parking?
No, 204 Oconee Way does not offer parking.
Does 204 Oconee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Oconee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Oconee Way have a pool?
Yes, 204 Oconee Way has a pool.
Does 204 Oconee Way have accessible units?
No, 204 Oconee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Oconee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Oconee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
