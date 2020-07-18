All apartments in Canton
Find more places like 139 Riverstone Commons Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canton, GA
/
139 Riverstone Commons Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 PM

139 Riverstone Commons Circle

139 Riverstone Commons Circle · (678) 845-1230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Canton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

139 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA 30114
Riverstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746354 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Riverstone Commons. Open concept livingroom with cozy fireplace and built in book shelves. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, and beautiful new appliances. Spacious master suite with amazing renovated bathroom and walk in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout. Great location just minutes to downtown Canton, 575, shopping and dining. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have any available units?
139 Riverstone Commons Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have?
Some of 139 Riverstone Commons Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Riverstone Commons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
139 Riverstone Commons Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Riverstone Commons Circle pet-friendly?
No, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle offers parking.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have a pool?
No, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have a pool.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have accessible units?
No, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Riverstone Commons Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 Riverstone Commons Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive
Canton, GA 30114
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Similar Pages

Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms
Canton Apartments with ParkingCanton Dog Friendly Apartments
Canton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

New Town
Riverstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity