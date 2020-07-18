139 Riverstone Commons Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746354 to view more pictures of this property. Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Riverstone Commons. Open concept livingroom with cozy fireplace and built in book shelves. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, and beautiful new appliances. Spacious master suite with amazing renovated bathroom and walk in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout. Great location just minutes to downtown Canton, 575, shopping and dining. Professionally Managed.