Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2094 Oak Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2094 Oak Park Lane
2094 Oak Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2094 Oak Park Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo available in Indian Springs, well maintained and in established community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have any available units?
2094 Oak Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 2094 Oak Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Oak Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Oak Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Oak Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Oak Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2094 Oak Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
