Rivermoor West Apartments
Rivermoor West Apartments

1601 Reddick Rd · (912) 417-3633
Location

1601 Reddick Rd, Brooks County, GA 31643

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivermoor West Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Rivermoor West is a beautiful apartment home community located in Savannah, Georgia. Our location boasts close proximity to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and great shopping venues, including Tanger Outlets. We are just a short drive away from the coast or a day of adventure at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. There are also great restaurants, parks, and schools nearby. You soon discover we are close to everything you need and desire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivermoor West Apartments have any available units?
Rivermoor West Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rivermoor West Apartments have?
Some of Rivermoor West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivermoor West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rivermoor West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivermoor West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments offers parking.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments has a pool.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments has accessible units.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Rivermoor West Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rivermoor West Apartments has units with air conditioning.
