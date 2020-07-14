Rivermoor West Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool accessible parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Rivermoor West is a beautiful apartment home community located in Savannah, Georgia. Our location boasts close proximity to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and great shopping venues, including Tanger Outlets. We are just a short drive away from the coast or a day of adventure at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. There are also great restaurants, parks, and schools nearby. You soon discover we are close to everything you need and desire.