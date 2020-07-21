All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 15 Blarneystone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
15 Blarneystone Way
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

15 Blarneystone Way

15 Blarneystone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15 Blarneystone Way, Bartow County, GA 30103

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
DON'T MISS THIS IMMACULATE, NEWER CONSTRUCTION, 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN THE NEW COMMUNITY OF "THE ADARES"! Upgrades galore throughout to include, Granite Counters, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops and so many more! Kitchen has White Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open concept floor plan with Cathedral Ceilings as well as Two-Story Foyer! This home features an eat in kitchen and separate formal Dining room. Master bath has oversized fully tiled walk-in shower! Home is equipped with and alarm system that can be activated through Comcast, if desired. Private oversized backyard, perfect for entertaining. This home is in a new construction Swim Community, located just off I-75. Only minutes from Georgia Cumberland Academy and Barnsley Gardens! This home is a MUST SEE and won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wti9v83uBuT

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Blarneystone Way have any available units?
15 Blarneystone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 15 Blarneystone Way have?
Some of 15 Blarneystone Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Blarneystone Way currently offering any rent specials?
15 Blarneystone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Blarneystone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Blarneystone Way is pet friendly.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way offer parking?
No, 15 Blarneystone Way does not offer parking.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Blarneystone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way have a pool?
Yes, 15 Blarneystone Way has a pool.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way have accessible units?
No, 15 Blarneystone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Blarneystone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Blarneystone Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Blarneystone Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACartersville, GAAcworth, GARome, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAHiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GAPowder Springs, GAMableton, GAAustell, GAMilton, GAVinings, GALithia Springs, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College