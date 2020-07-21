15 Blarneystone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

DON'T MISS THIS IMMACULATE, NEWER CONSTRUCTION, 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN THE NEW COMMUNITY OF "THE ADARES"! Upgrades galore throughout to include, Granite Counters, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops and so many more! Kitchen has White Cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open concept floor plan with Cathedral Ceilings as well as Two-Story Foyer! This home features an eat in kitchen and separate formal Dining room. Master bath has oversized fully tiled walk-in shower! Home is equipped with and alarm system that can be activated through Comcast, if desired. Private oversized backyard, perfect for entertaining. This home is in a new construction Swim Community, located just off I-75. Only minutes from Georgia Cumberland Academy and Barnsley Gardens! This home is a MUST SEE and won't last long! Schedule your viewing today!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Wti9v83uBuT



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.