34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC

212 Jackson Avenue
212 Jackson Ave, North Augusta, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
Luxury apartment on lower level with open floor plan! Fully furnished and decorated including but not limited to pull out couch and flat screen TV, plus flat fee of $300 includes all utilities like power, water, cable, internet, beautiful
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
583 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.

Old Town
239 Greene Street
239 Greene Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 bath two-story apartment in the Olde Town subdivision and it's just minutes away from downtown Augusta! Ceramic tile floor is in the kitchen and hardwood for the rooms.

Central Business District
1118 Broad Street
1118 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2608 sqft
Looking for the perfect downtown loft? Look no more! This one bedroom, one bathroom FURNISHED loft has everything you need! Located in the heart of Downtown Augusta just above Edible Arrangements, this fully renovated beauty boasts details of cedar

Harrisburg
1916 Battle Row Apt D
1916 Battle Row, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
This apartment is located in Harrisburg district in downtown Augusta. $55 app fee Income needs to be 3 X the monthly rent Background check and credit check No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677060)
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
602 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Bethlehem
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
737 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
943 sqft
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
West Augusta
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
880 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
West Augusta
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
National Hills
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.

Summerville
938 Hickman Road
938 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$695
575 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Summerville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 7th 2020. $695/month rent.

Highland Park
1605 Monte Sano Avenue Apt B - 1
1605 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
400 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent.

Harrisburg
1934 Fenwick Street
1934 Fenwick Street, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$500
660 sqft
1934 Fenwick Street Available 06/01/20 Don't Break the Bank - Enjoy inexpensive living at this cozy 1-bedroom/1-bath home in Harrisburg. Great features include a kitchen with vinyl floors. $525.00 per month with a $1050 Security Deposit .
Results within 10 miles of North Augusta
Richmond Hill
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
775 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
624 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Helena Springs in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
918 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
North Leg
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
884 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$707
663 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in North Augusta, SC

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in North Augusta offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in North Augusta, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

