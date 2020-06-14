Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$705
635 sqft
Welcome to Steeplechase Apartments located in Aiken, SC.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$758
775 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
526 South Boundary Avenue
526 S Boundary Ave SE, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
900 sqft
This is a one bedroom apartment added to historic home when it was updated. Lovely dcor, spacious rooms, all utilities, cable and internet package included. Excellent downtown location nestled under the famous oaks of S. Boundary.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
218 York Street SE
218 York St SE, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Step into the apartment and step into the charm of Aiken. This historic building features a fully furnished and turnkey 1 BR apartment downstairs available for rent at $2000 a month for long term rental (no utilities included).

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
897 Houndslake Drive
897 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Unique opportunity for Spring & Summer! Excellent rental rate of $1295 per month plus tax and pet deposit if applicable. PHOTOS SHOWN ON THIS LISTING ARE FOR A UNIT WHICH IS CURRENTLY LEASED - NEW PHOTOS COMING APRIL 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
105 Florence Street SW
105 Florence St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
400 sqft
Beautifully furnished studio apartment on 2nd floor of Victoria Villa, just a short walk to shops & restaurants in downtown Aiken. Amenities include high ceilings, hardwood floors, flat screen TV, kitchen with snack bar & granite countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
321 1/2 Newberry Street SW
321 1/2 Newberry St SW, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
Bonnie Bray cottage in historic downtown Aiken, newly renovatecd, and furnished. Two blocks from downtown, Hitchcock Woods, Aiken County Museum, library, and the Willcox Hotel. Can be rented short term or long term.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
326 Sumter Street SE
326 Sumter Street Southeast, Aiken, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Cute Upstairs Barn Apartment in Historic Downtown Aiken. Utilities Included with $125 cap on Electric All appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, TV, Washer and Dryer, Microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Aiken

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
621 Farmfield Road
621 Farmfield Road, Aiken County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
465 sqft
Come to Ligara Farm in the heart of Aiken's Horse corridor. One bedroom guest house on private pristine horse farm! Sleeps 3. Spiral staircase loft w/memory foam mattress. 2 closets & 4 drawers built in & ceiling fan. Fully stocked kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
5023 Shell Stone Trail
5023 Shell Stone Trl, Aiken County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Rose Water Cottage. Cottage retreat situated perfectly on a knoll so you can enjoy a serene pastoral setting of gently rolling terrain among amazing sunsets at days end.

June 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Aiken rents held steady over the past month

Aiken rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aiken, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.5%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Aiken.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

