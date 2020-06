605 Carlton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

THIS HAS LARGE OPEN SPACES WITH WOOD FLOORS, LARGE KITCHEN/EAT-IN AREA, LAUNDRY AREA WITH WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, SMOOTH-TOP OVEN/STOVE, FENCED YARD, PATIO AREA AND ATTACHED CARPORT. FANTASTIC LOCATION AND MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! PERFECT FOR THE MEDICAL & MILITARY COMMUNITY. ONLY 15 MIN TO AU HEALTH, VA, UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, DONWTOWN, FORT GORDON AND 5 MIN TO AU SUMMERVILLE. HIGHLY CENTRALLY LACATED AREA. NO SMOKING! NO TO MOST PETS(MAY CONSIDER SMALLER PETS WITH PET DEPOSIT, APPROVED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS PER OWNER).. LANDSCAPING IS PAID FOR BY OWNER.