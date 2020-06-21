501 Milledge Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Two bedroom/1 bath condo for rent in gated community next to the Augusta Country Club. Rent includes water, trash and lawn care. Each unit also comes with a designated covered parking space with a personal storage closet. The interior has been freshly painted and there are hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!). The apartment has central heat & air, spacious bedrooms, all electric appliances/utilities, and a washer/dryer set! Great location for students!



Small, quiet pets will be considered on a case by case basis. If approved, we require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Electric Stove, Electric Water Heater, Electric Furnace, Washer/Dryer.



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.