Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

501 Milledge Road

501 Milledge Road · (706) 609-5587
Location

501 Milledge Road, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 12A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two bedroom/1 bath condo for rent in gated community next to the Augusta Country Club. Rent includes water, trash and lawn care. Each unit also comes with a designated covered parking space with a personal storage closet. The interior has been freshly painted and there are hardwood floors throughout (no carpet!). The apartment has central heat & air, spacious bedrooms, all electric appliances/utilities, and a washer/dryer set! Great location for students!

Small, quiet pets will be considered on a case by case basis. If approved, we require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Electric Stove, Electric Water Heater, Electric Furnace, Washer/Dryer.

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 501 Milledge Road have any available units?
501 Milledge Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Milledge Road have?
Some of 501 Milledge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Milledge Road currently offering any rent specials?
501 Milledge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Milledge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Milledge Road is pet friendly.
Does 501 Milledge Road offer parking?
Yes, 501 Milledge Road does offer parking.
Does 501 Milledge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Milledge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Milledge Road have a pool?
No, 501 Milledge Road does not have a pool.
Does 501 Milledge Road have accessible units?
No, 501 Milledge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Milledge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Milledge Road has units with dishwashers.

