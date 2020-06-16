All apartments in Augusta
407 Folkstone Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

407 Folkstone Cir

407 Folkstone Circle · (706) 799-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA 30907
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 Folkstone Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
tennis court
407 Folkstone Cir Available 08/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 407 Folkstone Circle Augusta, GA 30909 - This 2 Bed/ 2 Bath 1462 Heated Sq/Ft is located in one of Augusta's hidden treasures, Woodbine West!! This GATED communities includes POOL membership, TENNIS Courts, INCLUDED LAWN and CLUBHOUSE. ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL RATE!! Close to I20, Shopping, Restaurants, FT Gordon and the MEDICAL DISTRICT!! New Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Home recently painted courtyard/ backyard enclosure! All appliances included in Home: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!

(RLNE4988262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Folkstone Cir have any available units?
407 Folkstone Cir has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Folkstone Cir have?
Some of 407 Folkstone Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Folkstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
407 Folkstone Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Folkstone Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Folkstone Cir is pet friendly.
Does 407 Folkstone Cir offer parking?
No, 407 Folkstone Cir does not offer parking.
Does 407 Folkstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Folkstone Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Folkstone Cir have a pool?
Yes, 407 Folkstone Cir has a pool.
Does 407 Folkstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 407 Folkstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Folkstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Folkstone Cir has units with dishwashers.
