407 Folkstone Cir Available 08/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 407 Folkstone Circle Augusta, GA 30909 - This 2 Bed/ 2 Bath 1462 Heated Sq/Ft is located in one of Augusta's hidden treasures, Woodbine West!! This GATED communities includes POOL membership, TENNIS Courts, INCLUDED LAWN and CLUBHOUSE. ALL INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL RATE!! Close to I20, Shopping, Restaurants, FT Gordon and the MEDICAL DISTRICT!! New Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Home recently painted courtyard/ backyard enclosure! All appliances included in Home: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!



(RLNE4988262)