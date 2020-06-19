All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:47 PM

4010 Rambling Way

4010 Rambling Way · (706) 609-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4010 Rambling Way, Augusta, GA 30815
Windsor Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built single-family home features three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs and an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room and half bath on the main level. This house is available for immediate move-in and pets are welcome!*

Appliances: Refrigerator (will be installed prior to move-in), dishwasher, electric stove, electric water heater, electric furnace.

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

*Pet Policy: We do allow small pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Rambling Way have any available units?
4010 Rambling Way has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Rambling Way have?
Some of 4010 Rambling Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Rambling Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Rambling Way is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Rambling Way offer parking?
No, 4010 Rambling Way does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Rambling Way have a pool?
No, 4010 Rambling Way does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 4010 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Rambling Way has units with dishwashers.
