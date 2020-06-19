4010 Rambling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly built single-family home features three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs and an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room and half bath on the main level. This house is available for immediate move-in and pets are welcome!*



Appliances: Refrigerator (will be installed prior to move-in), dishwasher, electric stove, electric water heater, electric furnace.



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



*Pet Policy: We do allow small pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.