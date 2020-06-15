3313 Cockatoo Road

Amenities

3313 Cockatoo - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Unique, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,212 square foot home located in West Augusta, GA! This home offers gorgeous hardwood floors, lovely eat in kitchen with large picture window and extra space for a man cave, she shed, or game room. Must see to believe! Small dogs are welcome. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Pictures depict layout only, view property for current colors/condition. Call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390 to schedule a showing. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4923051)