Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

3313 Cockatoo Road

3313 Cockatoo Road · (706) 922-6390 ext. 6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3313 Cockatoo Road, Augusta, GA 30907
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3313 Cockatoo Road · Avail. now

$1,375

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2212 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
3313 Cockatoo - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Unique, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,212 square foot home located in West Augusta, GA! This home offers gorgeous hardwood floors, lovely eat in kitchen with large picture window and extra space for a man cave, she shed, or game room. Must see to believe! Small dogs are welcome. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Pictures depict layout only, view property for current colors/condition. Call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390 to schedule a showing. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4923051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have any available units?
3313 Cockatoo Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 3313 Cockatoo Road currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Cockatoo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Cockatoo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Cockatoo Road is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road offer parking?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have a pool?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have accessible units?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Cockatoo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Cockatoo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
