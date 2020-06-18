All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 3234 Old Louisville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
3234 Old Louisville Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:34 PM

3234 Old Louisville Road

3234 Old Louisville Road · (706) 609-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3234 Old Louisville Road, Augusta, GA 30906
Old Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom ranch-style home for lease with brand new everything inside and out! The house is fully electric with central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, nice neutral gray paint, a large eat-in kitchen, indoor washer/dryer connections, etc. The home is move-in ready (with the exception of the yard/grass) and pets are welcome!*

Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Electric Water Heater, Electric Furnace.

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Old Louisville Road have any available units?
3234 Old Louisville Road has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Old Louisville Road have?
Some of 3234 Old Louisville Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Old Louisville Road currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Old Louisville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Old Louisville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Old Louisville Road is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Old Louisville Road offer parking?
No, 3234 Old Louisville Road does not offer parking.
Does 3234 Old Louisville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Old Louisville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Old Louisville Road have a pool?
No, 3234 Old Louisville Road does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Old Louisville Road have accessible units?
No, 3234 Old Louisville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Old Louisville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Old Louisville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3234 Old Louisville Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq
Augusta, GA 30909
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity