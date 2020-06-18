3234 Old Louisville Road

Amenities

Three bedroom ranch-style home for lease with brand new everything inside and out! The house is fully electric with central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, nice neutral gray paint, a large eat-in kitchen, indoor washer/dryer connections, etc. The home is move-in ready (with the exception of the yard/grass) and pets are welcome!*



Appliances: Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Electric Water Heater, Electric Furnace.



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.