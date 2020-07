Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities playground pool

3115 Theodore Street Available 07/31/20 Like New - The home is a two-story, eight room home with two and a half baths located in the Willhaven Subdivision. There are four spacious bedrooms which includes the owner's suite upstairs. The large eat - in kitchen w/ kitchen isle and granite counter tops overlooks the great room which has a marble stone fireplace.



(RLNE5894059)