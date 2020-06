Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home is located in the West Augusta area just outside Gate 1 at Fort Gordon. It includes a great room, eat-in-kitchen, laundry closet, 2 car garage, deck and fenced rear yard. The kitchen has an electric stove, dishwasher / disposal and refrigerator w/ ice maker. No Indoor Smoking. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Service animals only.