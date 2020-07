Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Available NOW! Two-Story Home with Approximately 2854 Square Feet. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Great Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Home Has A Water Purification System, Ask For Details. Total Electric Utilities. fenced in backyard, community pool and playground available for tenant use. Service Animals Only. HOA Covenants Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change.