Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:52 PM

2629 Berkshire Road

2629 Berkshire Rd · (706) 863-1775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2629 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Lakemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Cozy, convenient furnished 3 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent gated community! Beautiful cherry stained cabinets includes appliances, dishwasher and disposal, plus dishes, pots and pans, and silverware. Open floor plan with pass-through window in kitchen to dining area. Convenient 1/2 bath on main level and laundry closet including washer and dryer. Living room with large flat screen TV, comfortable furniture, ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to privacy fenced rear patio with patio furniture. Large bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and lots of natural light. Neighborhood features a beautiful pool, clubhouse with workout room and picnic area with bbq grill! water,/sewer, trash, pool, clubhouse & pest control are included with rent. Close to Washington Rd, I-20, Augusta University, Savannah River Site perfect for all your needs! Tenant must vacate during Masters events in exchange for one month's free rent if requested. No pets allowed. #goodtoask

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Berkshire Road have any available units?
2629 Berkshire Road has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Berkshire Road have?
Some of 2629 Berkshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Berkshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Berkshire Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Berkshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Berkshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2629 Berkshire Road offer parking?
No, 2629 Berkshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 2629 Berkshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Berkshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Berkshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 2629 Berkshire Road has a pool.
Does 2629 Berkshire Road have accessible units?
No, 2629 Berkshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Berkshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 Berkshire Road has units with dishwashers.
