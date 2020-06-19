2629 Berkshire Road

Amenities

Cozy, convenient furnished 3 bedroom/1.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent gated community! Beautiful cherry stained cabinets includes appliances, dishwasher and disposal, plus dishes, pots and pans, and silverware. Open floor plan with pass-through window in kitchen to dining area. Convenient 1/2 bath on main level and laundry closet including washer and dryer. Living room with large flat screen TV, comfortable furniture, ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to privacy fenced rear patio with patio furniture. Large bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and lots of natural light. Neighborhood features a beautiful pool, clubhouse with workout room and picnic area with bbq grill! water,/sewer, trash, pool, clubhouse & pest control are included with rent. Close to Washington Rd, I-20, Augusta University, Savannah River Site perfect for all your needs! Tenant must vacate during Masters events in exchange for one month's free rent if requested. No pets allowed. #goodtoask