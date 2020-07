Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace oven

Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tri-Level Home, Approximately 1775 square feet with New Paint and New Flooring. Great room with fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Large Fenced in Backyard, Washer and Dryer Hookups, Garage, Gas and Electric Utilities. Owner Requires a 2 Year Lease. Service Animals Only. HOA Covenants May Be Applicable. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change. Owner Is A Licenses Real Estate Agent