All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2251 Central Avenue Apt. C
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

2251 Central Avenue Apt. C

2251 Central Avenue · (706) 664-2488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Summerville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2251 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Central Avenue Apartment For Lease - 2 bed/1 bath top floor apartment for lease on Central Avenue. Great location for students and medical professionals! Rent includes water and trash. Tenant responsible for power & gas. Pets welcome!* The unit will be available for viewing/move-in on May 1st!

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

*Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

(RLNE4482334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have any available units?
2251 Central Avenue Apt. C has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Central Avenue Apt. C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C is pet friendly.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C offer parking?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not offer parking.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have a pool?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not have a pool.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have accessible units?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C have units with air conditioning?
No, 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2251 Central Avenue Apt. C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive
Augusta, GA 30906
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity