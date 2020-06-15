All apartments in Augusta
Location

2007 Walton Farms Dr, Augusta, GA 30815
Jamestown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2726 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
The freedom and privacy your family deserves! Positioned on a beautiful, sprawling piece of property, this immaculate all-brick home backs up to woods rather than neighbors, allowing you to relax in uninterrupted tranquility. The spacious floor plan offers a formal dining room, office, living room, and family room, providing you with endless options to entertain and bring the family together. Your inner chef will rejoice in the open-concept kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, sleek electric cooktop, and unique combination of pendant and recessed lighting. Everyone will want to come over and hang out on the large covered back porch, perfect for lounging and hosting barbeques. Close to Fort Gordon, Clarks Hill, and easy commute to Augusta. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have any available units?
2007 Walton Farms Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have?
Some of 2007 Walton Farms Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Walton Farms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Walton Farms Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Walton Farms Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Walton Farms Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr offer parking?
No, 2007 Walton Farms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Walton Farms Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have a pool?
No, 2007 Walton Farms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have accessible units?
No, 2007 Walton Farms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Walton Farms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Walton Farms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
