2007 Walton Farms Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

The freedom and privacy your family deserves! Positioned on a beautiful, sprawling piece of property, this immaculate all-brick home backs up to woods rather than neighbors, allowing you to relax in uninterrupted tranquility. The spacious floor plan offers a formal dining room, office, living room, and family room, providing you with endless options to entertain and bring the family together. Your inner chef will rejoice in the open-concept kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, sleek electric cooktop, and unique combination of pendant and recessed lighting. Everyone will want to come over and hang out on the large covered back porch, perfect for lounging and hosting barbeques. Close to Fort Gordon, Clarks Hill, and easy commute to Augusta. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!