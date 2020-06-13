200 9 Lee Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Will be available 2/24/2020 New roof, new windows, and new siding all in 2018. Conveniently located near Augusta University, hospitals, and Downtown. Next to Pendleton King Park. Pets allowed with prior approval and deposit. Section 8 accepted.

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Will be available 2/24/2020 New roof, new windows, and new siding all in 2018. Conveniently located near Augusta University, hospitals, and Downtown. Next to Pendleton King Park. Pets allowed with prior approval and deposit. Section 8 accepted.