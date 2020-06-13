All apartments in Augusta
200 9 Lee Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

200 9 Lee Street

200 9th Street · (770) 715-8805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 9th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Will be available 2/24/2020 New roof, new windows, and new siding all in 2018. Conveniently located near Augusta University, hospitals, and Downtown. Next to Pendleton King Park. Pets allowed with prior approval and deposit. Section 8 accepted.
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome. Will be available 2/24/2020 New roof, new windows, and new siding all in 2018. Conveniently located near Augusta University, hospitals, and Downtown. Next to Pendleton King Park. Pets allowed with prior approval and deposit. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 9 Lee Street have any available units?
200 9 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 200 9 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 9 Lee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 9 Lee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 9 Lee Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 9 Lee Street offer parking?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 9 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 9 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 9 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 9 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 9 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 9 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
