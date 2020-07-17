Amenities

1828 Hampton Avenue - Available Now! Ranch style home with approximately 1600 square feet. Minutes from hospitals and colleges. Home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors and tile. Den, Dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard, all electric. Some pets negotiable with fee. Schools must be verified as they are subject to change. For more information call 706-309-0594 or meybohmrentals@showinghero.com.



(RLNE2288127)