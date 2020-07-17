All apartments in Augusta
1828 Hampton Avenue

1828 Hampton Avenue · (706) 733-6497
Location

1828 Hampton Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1828 Hampton Avenue · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1828 Hampton Avenue - Available Now! Ranch style home with approximately 1600 square feet. Minutes from hospitals and colleges. Home 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors and tile. Den, Dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard, all electric. Some pets negotiable with fee. Schools must be verified as they are subject to change. For more information call 706-309-0594 or meybohmrentals@showinghero.com.

(RLNE2288127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Hampton Avenue have any available units?
1828 Hampton Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Hampton Avenue have?
Some of 1828 Hampton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Hampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Hampton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Hampton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Hampton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Hampton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1828 Hampton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Hampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Hampton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Hampton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1828 Hampton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Hampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1828 Hampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Hampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Hampton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
