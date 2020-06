Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Completely furnished. Available for short term or long term lease. You get fully stocked kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Great for students, health professionals, teachers and corporate employees. This second-story apartment is located on a quaint street, walking distance to Buona Cafe and Southbound Smokehouse. Only a mile from AU, MCG, University Hospital, and only a 15 minutes drive to Ft. Gordon. Beautiful hardwoods and recently updated. Tenant responsible for Electric and Internet.