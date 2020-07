Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Student rental or family home!!! Pet friendly with a $200 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 / mo pet rent.

This unit is are spacious and will be updated with all new LVT and carpet flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Convenient Eastside location in Deer Park subdivision. Lawn maintenance and pest control are included in the rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.