325 Ansley Dr

325 Ansley Drive



Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard. Home has a great room with a vaulted ceuling and a fireplace with a gas starter, Large, eat-in kitchen, plus a dining room! Large pantry in kitchen. Laundry room. 1-car garage with remote opener. Central Heat & Air. Great area!

