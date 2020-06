Amenities

225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens. The home features an open living room that leads into an open kitchen and breakfast area - perfect for visiting with friends and family. This home sits on a nice lot surrounded by lots of green space and a small back patio.



Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1808537?accessKey=5ee8



