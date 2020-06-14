Amenities

210 PINE NEEDLE - Available 08/07/20 Charming home in desirable Medical School area ***FALL PRE-LEASE*** - This 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors offers great location close to downtown Athens and on bus route. Conveniently located near ARMC. House has open living room/dining room with a chef-friendly kitchen. Two bedroom, one bathroom, and a study or office. Quiet backyard with patio for entertaining. Cute covered side porch perfect for relaxing with a cold beverage on hot summer days.



No Cats allow, no exceptions. Only small dogs 25lbs or less with $300 pet fee per pet.



For more information or to apply, please visit our website at https://athens-ga-rental.com/properties/rentals/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3233004)