Athens, GA
210 PINE NEEDLE -
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

210 PINE NEEDLE -

210 Pineneedle Road · (706) 613-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Pineneedle Road, Athens, GA 30606
Normaltown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 PINE NEEDLE - · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
210 PINE NEEDLE - Available 08/07/20 Charming home in desirable Medical School area ***FALL PRE-LEASE*** - This 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors offers great location close to downtown Athens and on bus route. Conveniently located near ARMC. House has open living room/dining room with a chef-friendly kitchen. Two bedroom, one bathroom, and a study or office. Quiet backyard with patio for entertaining. Cute covered side porch perfect for relaxing with a cold beverage on hot summer days.

No Cats allow, no exceptions. Only small dogs 25lbs or less with $300 pet fee per pet.

For more information or to apply, please visit our website at https://athens-ga-rental.com/properties/rentals/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3233004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have any available units?
210 PINE NEEDLE - has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
Is 210 PINE NEEDLE - currently offering any rent specials?
210 PINE NEEDLE - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 PINE NEEDLE - pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 PINE NEEDLE - is pet friendly.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - offer parking?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not offer parking.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have a pool?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not have a pool.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have accessible units?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not have accessible units.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 PINE NEEDLE - have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 PINE NEEDLE - does not have units with air conditioning.
