190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment - Whimsically designed renovated historical site. Available August 2020 - Available August 3rd, 2020 - Whimsically designed renovated historical site 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment located walking distance to Downtown & UGA. Beautiful wood and marble tile floors with high ceilings. Very roomy with lots of natural light! Italian marble floors in bathrooms. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Sink & Small Stove. Back porch area. NO PETS. Lawn care included. Please see athenamanagement.net. Please call us to schedule a view of this property! Available August 3rd, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4067152)